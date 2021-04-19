Regis Management CO LLC Has $46.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $52.59. 409,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,234,252. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

