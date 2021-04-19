Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 475 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,224,988. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $338.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

