Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.78. 166,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

