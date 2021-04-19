QV Investors Inc. Has $23.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,290.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,097.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,849.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,205.00 and a 1 year high of $2,296.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

