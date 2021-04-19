Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.
HLFDY stock remained flat at $$11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.32.
About Halfords Group
