Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

HLFDY stock remained flat at $$11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.32.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

