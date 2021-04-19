Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

