Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

