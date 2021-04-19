LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $68,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

LX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.85. 38,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,489. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

