Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.51-0.57 for the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.33-2.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ELS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. 8,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

