CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $29,521.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

