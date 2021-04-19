HempCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $40,240.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. HempCoin has a market cap of $7.97 million and $40,240.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,536,574 coins and its circulating supply is 261,401,424 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

