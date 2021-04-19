DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.69.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of DASH traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,607. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.37. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

