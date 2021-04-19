Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

