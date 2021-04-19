Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TRIN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 110,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

