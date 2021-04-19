CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081,510 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

