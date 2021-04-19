Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $430.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.20 million and the lowest is $417.72 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $322,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,878.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 468,162 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $67.34. 2,081,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $67.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

