Stipend Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $446,967.53 and approximately $188.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,272.26 or 1.00144238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.41 or 0.00541732 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.53 or 0.00390681 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.71 or 0.00844814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00137017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

