Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. 5,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,296. The company has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.