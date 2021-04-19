$0.18 EPS Expected for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexander & Baldwin.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 881.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.