HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Update

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:HHR traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,363. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

