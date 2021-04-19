EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $164.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. EastGroup Properties traded as high as $153.60 and last traded at $153.36, with a volume of 144201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.91.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

