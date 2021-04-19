First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 36.7% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) by 1,308.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

