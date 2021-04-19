Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 469,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,019,000. Intel accounts for about 2.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

INTC stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 822,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,990,617. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

