Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $328.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.51 and a 1 year high of $328.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.