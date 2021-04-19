-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.61. 23,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,535. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

