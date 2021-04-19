Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.96. Prologis posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

PLD traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 62,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $113.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

