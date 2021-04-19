DPRating Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $998,726.66 and $48,237.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.65 or 0.00648131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.06661545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041140 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.