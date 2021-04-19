Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. Total posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,855. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Total by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Total by 403.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,621,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,126,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

