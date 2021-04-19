iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $416.86. 194,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $419.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

