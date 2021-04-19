NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $5.16 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

