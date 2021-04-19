Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.86

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 5333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

TEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.