Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Short Interest Up 37.7% in March

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 813,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,703. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFTW. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,095,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

