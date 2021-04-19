Short Interest in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Rises By 38.6%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $24,661,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 128.6% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 321,498 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at $8,996,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at $4,048,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 167,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMO. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

