CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,745,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 39,099,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,337,387. CBD of Denver has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.