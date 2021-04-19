CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,745,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 39,099,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,337,387. CBD of Denver has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.
About CBD of Denver
