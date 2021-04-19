Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 35,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Geron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 435,807 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

GERN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,003. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $442.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

