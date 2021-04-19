Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 79.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Mastercard by 11.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.98. 44,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,490. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.