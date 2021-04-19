PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.87 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

