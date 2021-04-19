Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

THC traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $52.55. 89,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

