AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $162.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AptarGroup traded as high as $149.69 and last traded at $149.56, with a volume of 4314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.08.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

