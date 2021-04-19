$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.99. 10,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,931. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $62.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -115.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after buying an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

