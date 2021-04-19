Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 19,425 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,246% compared to the average volume of 447 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,494. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

