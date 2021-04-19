Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Tesco in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,296. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.