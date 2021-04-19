L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of AIQUY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. 81,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,660. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.