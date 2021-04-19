APi Group (NYSE:APG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

APi Group (NYSE:APG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Get APi Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. APi Group has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in APi Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,485,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APi Group (APG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.