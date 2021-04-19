American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. 14,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,069. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

