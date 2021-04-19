CoinEx Token (CET) Market Capitalization Tops $45.33 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $45.33 million and $2.68 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.03 or 0.00642659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.64 or 0.06628955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040556 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

