Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 14,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 496,236 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLNW stock remained flat at $$3.54 during trading hours on Monday. 105,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,826. The company has a market cap of $439.44 million, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

