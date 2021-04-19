Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 14,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.
In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LLNW stock remained flat at $$3.54 during trading hours on Monday. 105,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,826. The company has a market cap of $439.44 million, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Limelight Networks Company Profile
Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.
