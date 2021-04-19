Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 301.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.2% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $407,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $381.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,913. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $384.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

