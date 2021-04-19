Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.17. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

USB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 246,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.