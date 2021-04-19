Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.95. 103,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,834. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

