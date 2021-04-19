Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.03. 34,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

